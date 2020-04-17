Maryland Reports 11,572 Confirmed Cases and 425 Deaths, an Increase of 788 Cases and 33 Deaths Overnight

Maryland, as of Friday, April 17, 2020, reports an increase of 788 cases and 33 deaths overnight. Which puts Maryland at 11,572 confirmed cases, and 425 deaths.

Zero patients have been released in the past 24 hours, with 161 patients being hospitalized. Maryland reports over 2,300 negative test results.

ALL information on these daily updates are provided by the Maryland Government/Maryland Department of Health. The page has been lacking up to date information and the County/Local Health Departments update their numbers/confirmed cases between 8:00 a.m., to 12:00 p.m., everyday.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department can be found here. It is updated daily around 12:00 p.m. St. Mary’s County is currently reporting 115 cases and 3 deaths.

The Calvert County Health Department can be found here. It is updated daily between 8:00 a.m., and 12:00 p.m., they are reporting 118 cases and two deaths.

The Charles County Health Department can be found here. Updated between 8:00 a.m., to 10:00 p.m. daily, they are reporting 327 cases.

Number of Confirmed Cases: 11,572

Number of negative test results: 50,437

Number of Deaths: 425

Number of Probable Deaths: 69

Hospitalizations: 2,612 ever hospitalized

Released From Isolation: 736

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown

Note: Parenthesis = Number of confirmed deaths

Asterisk = Number of probable deaths

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 26 (1) Anne Arundel 966 (34) 6* Baltimore City 1,273 (38) 4* Baltimore County 1,569 (37) 7* Calvert 109 (2) Caroline 28 Carroll 288 (25) 2* Cecil 127 (2) Charles 337 (15) Dorchester 20 (1) Frederick 525 (23) 7* Garrett 4 Harford 176 6* Howard 475 (10) 1* Kent 14 (1) Montgomery 2,280 (63) 15* Prince George’s 2,966 (77) 10* Queen Anne’s 19 (1) St. Mary’s 100 (1) Somerset 9 Talbot 14 (1) Washington 116 (1) Wicomico 103 (1) Worcester 28 Data Not Available (91) 11*

By Age Range and Gender



Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 86 10-19 242 20-29 1,227 (2) 30-39 1,882 (8) 40-49 2,088 (7) 50-59 2,287 (24) 3* 60-69 1,710 (68) 9* 70-79 1,171 (87) 13* 80+ 879 (141) 33* Data Not Available (88) 11* Female: 6,249 (198) 35* Male: 5,323 (227) 34*

By Race and Ethnicity



Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 4,301 (166) 16* Asian (NH) 252 (13) 1* White (NH) 2,681 (137) 40* Hispanic 1,357 (17) Other (NH) 429 (12) 1* Data Not Available 2,552 (80) 1