Maryland Reports 11,572 Confirmed Cases and 425 Deaths, an Increase of 788 Cases and 33 Deaths Overnight

Maryland, as of Friday, April 17, 2020, reports an increase of 788 cases and 33 deaths overnight. Which puts Maryland at 11,572 confirmed cases, and 425 deaths.
Zero patients have been released in the past 24 hours, with 161 patients being hospitalized. Maryland reports over 2,300 negative test results.
ALL information on these daily updates are provided by the Maryland Government/Maryland Department of Health. The page has been lacking up to date information and the County/Local Health Departments update their numbers/confirmed cases between 8:00 a.m., to 12:00 p.m., everyday.
The St. Mary’s County Health Department can be found here. It is updated daily around 12:00 p.m. St. Mary’s County is currently reporting 115 cases and 3 deaths.
The Calvert County Health Department can be found here. It is updated daily between 8:00 a.m., and 12:00 p.m., they are reporting 118 cases and two deaths.
The Charles County Health Department can be found here. Updated between 8:00 a.m., to 10:00 p.m. daily, they are reporting 327 cases.
Number of Confirmed Cases: 11,572
Number of negative test results: 50,437
Number of Deaths: 425
Number of Probable Deaths: 69
Hospitalizations: 2,612 ever hospitalized
Released From Isolation: 736
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown
Note: Parenthesis = Number of confirmed deaths
Asterisk = Number of probable deaths
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|26
|(1)
|Anne Arundel
|966
|(34)
|6*
|Baltimore City
|1,273
|(38)
|4*
|Baltimore County
|1,569
|(37)
|7*
|Calvert
|109
|(2)
|Caroline
|28
|Carroll
|288
|(25)
|2*
|Cecil
|127
|(2)
|Charles
|337
|(15)
|Dorchester
|20
|(1)
|Frederick
|525
|(23)
|7*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|176
|6*
|Howard
|475
|(10)
|1*
|Kent
|14
|(1)
|Montgomery
|2,280
|(63)
|15*
|Prince George’s
|2,966
|(77)
|10*
|Queen Anne’s
|19
|(1)
|St. Mary’s
|100
|(1)
|Somerset
|9
|Talbot
|14
|(1)
|Washington
|116
|(1)
|Wicomico
|103
|(1)
|Worcester
|28
|Data Not Available
|(91)
|11*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|86
|10-19
|242
|20-29
|1,227
|(2)
|30-39
|1,882
|(8)
|40-49
|2,088
|(7)
|50-59
|2,287
|(24)
|3*
|60-69
|1,710
|(68)
|9*
|70-79
|1,171
|(87)
|13*
|80+
|879
|(141)
|33*
|Data Not Available
|(88)
|11*
|Female:
|6,249
|(198)
|35*
|Male:
|5,323
|(227)
|34*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|4,301
|(166)
|16*
|Asian (NH)
|252
|(13)
|1*
|White (NH)
|2,681
|(137)
|40*
|Hispanic
|1,357
|(17)
|Other (NH)
|429
|(12)
|1*
|Data Not Available
|2,552
|(80)
|1