St. Mary’s County Schools Drive Up Lunch Service Schedules, and Sheetz Kidz Meal Bagz Program

St. Mary’s County Public Schools will provide a drive-up lunch service Monday-Friday from April 20-24, 2020, at the locations listed below from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily.

Meals will be offered to all children 18 years and younger free of charge. Parents and children can drive up to these locations and receive meals that they can take home during our current school closures.

Leonardtown Elementary School – 22885 Duke Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650

– 22885 Duke Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650 Greenview Knolls Elementary School – 45711 Military Lane, Great Mills, MD 20634

– 45711 Military Lane, Great Mills, MD 20634 Margaret Brent Middle School – 29675 Point Lookout Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659

– 29675 Point Lookout Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 Lexington Park Elementary School – 46763 Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653

For questions regarding the lunch service program, please email foodservices@smcps.org.

Sheetz is proud to announce a new Kidz Meal Bagz program providing free food to help children and families in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meal Bagz will be available all-day at all Sheetz locations, and will include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.

Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program should go to participating Sheetz locations and ask an employee at the register for a meal. Families will be offered one bag per child and meals will be available daily while supplies last. A list of St. Mary’s County Sheetz locations can be found on the St. Mary’s County Resource Map.

Kidz Meal Bagz are available at Store Number: 292 at Three Notch Road, in California and Store Number: 318 at Old Great Mills Road, in Great Mills.

