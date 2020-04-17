Florence Marie “Sis” Battenfield, 94, of Colton’s Point, MD passed away peacefully at the Hospice House of Charles County, on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Sis was born on December 7, 1925 in Baltimore, MD to the late Aloysius Hammond and Lillian (Nugent) Hammond.

She met her best friend and forever love, Joseph R. Battenfield and they spent over fifty (50) blissful years together, before his passing in October 2000. Together their love produced four children, which grew to a family with seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Sis was a kind, generous, caring and just truly wonderful. She was a bright light in the lives of so many. Always ready for a trip to play the slots, she was a gambler at heart and loved to play BINGO. If she was sitting around the house, you could almost guarantee an old western was playing on the television with a word search book sitting within arm’s reach. A die-hard Washington Redskins fan, she never missed watching a game. Her bright smile and quick wit will be dearly missed. Memories of her inherent joy will last a lifetime for her family.

Whether you knew her as Florence, Sis, Mom, or Grandma, you had the honor of knowing an angel on earth. Although she has left us for a while, she is never far. Her spirit and soul are in the hearts of all those who love her.

Sis is survived by her children, Patricia Battenfield of Waldorf MD, Robert Battenfield (Linda) of Mechanicsville, MD, Linda King (Mark) of Stafford, VA and Richard Battenfield, of Hollywood, MD; seven (7) grandchildren; thirteen (13) great-grandchildren and siblings, Aloysius Hammond of Pasadena, MD, Lillian Beccio Of Catonsville, MD, Elizabeth Patricia Roeder, of Homosassa, FL, and Mary Jane Cumor of Catonsville, MD. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Joseph Battenfield, and sister, Margaret Fifer.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.

