Macy Ann Briscoe, 81, of Lexington Park, MD entered into eternal rest on March 26, 2020 at Chesapeake Shores Nursing Center in Lexington Park, MD. She was born on August 17, 1938 in Leonardtown, MD to Roger Curtis and Annie Evangeline Hebb of Leonardtown, MD.

Macy was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. Macy had the brightest smile she loved joking around and dancing. She was very loved and will be missed by her family.

In addition to her parents and her husband, William C. Briscoe, Macy was preceded in death by her two daughters, Barbara G. Curtis, Rose M. Briscoe and son Joseph “Frankie” Barber, her two sisters, Mary Saxon, Hilda Johnson and granddaughter Kimberly Briscoe.

Macy leaves to celebrate her memory three children: Charles Curtis (Brenda) of Baltimore, MD, Shirley M. Briscoe of Lexington Park, MD and William C. Briscoe Lexington Park, MD; her sister, Edith Curtis of Lexington Park, MD and her brother George Curtis of Baltimore, MD; grandchildren; Vicky Brooks (Carlos), Shaquita McGhee (Jonathan), Tassia Hill, Francis Hill, April Briscoe, Charles Curtis (Tyrise), Justin Curtis (Nene); great-grandchildren; Parren Barnes, Maxwell Brooks, Tevonna Briscoe, Laquisha Briscoe, Michael Briscoe, Tiqueona Briscoe, Shontae Waul, Kayson McGhee, Jay’zeon Jackson, and Junia Curtis; great-great grandchildren Tahara Briscoe, Talaya Miles, Semaj Knott, Jozirrah Gray, Ka’variate Gray and many extended family and friends.

Unfortunately, due to the current restrictions imposed by the Maryland State Governor Larry Hogan, there will not be a Funeral Service.

