Carol Lee Halstead, 86, of Hollywood, MD died peacefully on March 27, 2020 at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born on December 24, 1933 in Virginia Beach, VA to the late John Strange and May Lee Joynes Strange.

On November 30, 1952, Carol married her beloved husband, Kenneth Allen Halstead. Together they celebrated over 61 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in January 2014. She was a devoted wife supporting her husband throughout his Naval career and loving mother and grandmother. She and her husband enjoyed taking family vacations to Maine. She was an excellent cook and was most famous for her delicious fried chicken and delicious brownie sundaes for dessert. As her children got older, she enjoyed having family meals to get everyone together and to celebrate all the holidays. She enjoyed fishing and traveling to Maine with her husband; and once her husband passed, vacations at the beach with her children and their spouses. Carol was an avid reader and enjoyed word search challenges. Her favorite pastime (and do not disturb time) was watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.

Carol is survived by her children: John Kenneth Halstead (Cindy) of Palestine, WV, Frank Allen Halstead (Sally) of LaPlata, MD, Linda Carol Schrader (Samuel) of Hollywood, MD, Patricia Lee Litten (Steve) of Hollywood, MD, Charlene May Halstead (Wayne) of Canon City, CO, and Kathleen Frances McWilliams (George) of Palestine, WV; her siblings: John “Sonny” Strange (Alice), Robert “Bobby” Strange, William “Bill” Strange (Marion), Michael Strange (Rosemary), and Edith Katherine Whiteside (Bryce); 14 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and devoted and loving caretakers of 8 years, Tameika Thomas and Kim Morgan; and many extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Marie DiBartolo and her husband, Tony and her brother, Clifford Strange.

A public service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

