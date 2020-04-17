John Eugene Bibb, 92 of LaPlata, MD passed away on Saturday April 4, 2020.

John was born on November 13, 1927 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to the late John and Marie Bibb. He is also predeceased by his loving wife Helen Bibb (nee Magill) of 35 years.

He is survived by his sons, Don E. Bibb (Perry Barvir) of Easton, Md. , John R. Bibb of LaPlata, Md. and Michael E. Bibb (Shari) of St. Michaels, Md.. A predeceased sister Martha Garrison, Living sister Rose Ann Jones of Lancaster, Pa.. five grandchildren, nine step grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren and three great great great grandchildren.

John joined the Merchant Marines at 15 years old. After that he joined the United State Army retiring as a Major. Upon retirement from the Army he became the Finance Director for the National Guard Association. He was most proud of his service time in the military where he rose to the rank of Major before retiring in 1987. John was also avid waterman , enjoying fishing and crabbing. He also loved his dogs Willie, Reba and Sadie. His second greatest passion to gamble. His primary vice was the slot machine.

A private funeral service will be held at the Sacred Heart Church LaPlata, MD and will be buried at the Resurrection Cemetery Clinton, MD.

