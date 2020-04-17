Joseph F. Stine, Jr., 64 of Newburg, MD passed away on April 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Joe was born in LaPlata, MD on March 30, 1956 to the late Joseph and Lydia Stine. He is also predeceased by his brother-in-law Freddie Robertson and niece Shannon Murphy.

He is survived by his son, Joseph Stine, III (Pam); daughter, Ann Frye (Cory); brother, Tommy Stine (Nellie); sisters, Sherry Pilkerton (Gail), Lois Parker (Roy), Cathy Murphy (Butch) and Karen Robertson; grandchildren, Brittany, Cory, Jr., Gina (Patty), and Jody, IV; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Becky Robertson and Tina Rice.

Joe was a carpenter and a waterman. He loved playing horse shoes, softball and spending time with his family.

The family is planning a celebration of Joe’s life at a later date.

Condolences may be shared with the family at arehartechols.com