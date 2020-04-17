Betty Ann Penn, 76, of Cobb Island, Maryland passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Sagepoint Nursing Home.

She was born December 17, 1943 to the late William Earl Penn and Ethel Clara Beyer. Betty was a lifelong resident of Southern Maryland, and was well-known and well-loved within her community. She enjoyed putting together puzzles, playing bingo, and going to the movies, and was fond of her jewelry and her porcelain dolls. She had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed spending time with anyone, especially her family. Her favorite character was Betty Boop, and she was proudly known by that nickname.

In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her uncle Alfred Penn and aunt Clara Penn; brothers William “Billy” Penn and Harold “Sonny” Beyer; and sisters Ethel C. “Sissy” Winkler and June E. Cowan.

Surviving are sisters Rose M. Bradshaw (husband Tommy) of Cobb Island, and Mary R. Leach of Prince Frederick. She also has several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who adore her.

Funeral arrangements will be private, and condolences can be expressed on the Arehart-Echols website. A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at a later date.

