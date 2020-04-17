Christina Marie Maier, 30 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on March 19, 2020.

She was born on September 14, 1989 in Washington, D.C. to Timothy Paul Cundiff of Mechanicsville, MD and Michelle Carpenter of Valley Lee, MD.

A former student of Leonardtown High School, Christina worked as a manager at Locksmith Connections and enjoyed her job. She made many friends during her time there.

Christina was a free-spirited, fun-loving and amazing woman. She loved her children, her family and friends. If the sun was shining, she loved to spend time outdoors. Music was her escape and she loved to dance. Spending time with her children brought her great joy and she was so happy to be a mother.

She is survived by her parents Timothy Cundiff of Mechanicsville, MD and Michelle Carpenter of Valley Lee, MD; three children, Aaralynne Leigh, Aaden Lee and Alayna. She is also survived by her siblings, Megan Lynne Cundiff or Great Mills, MD, Austin James Cundiff of Mechanicsville, MD and Avery Benjamin Cundiff of Mechanicsville, MD and many extended family member and friends.

All services are private at this time. Christina’s family will be planning a Life Celebration later this year.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall.