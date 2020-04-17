Sandra Justine Paul, 71, of Great Mills, MD (formerly of Glasgow, KY) passed away April 15, 2020 at her home with her loving husband and son at her side.

She was born on September 14, 1948 in Glasgow, KY to the late Herbert Junior Merideth and Betty Jean Vibbert Merideth.

On August 7, 1970 Sandra married her beloved husband, Darrell Frederick Paul Sr. in Glasgow, KY, and together they celebrated over 49 wonderful years of marriage. In 1971 she graduated from Campbellsville University with a Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education; in 1975 she earned a Master’s degree in Secondary Education from Western Kentucky University. She spent over 32 years as a dedicated and caring teacher in Bullitt County, Kentucky, and earned the commission of Kentucky Colonel, the highest title of honor bestowed by the Governor of Kentucky, in recognition of her noteworthy accomplishments and outstanding service to her community, state, and nation. She was an avid reader who particularly enjoyed mysteries and murders, and an excellent cook known her meatballs, lasagna, and cheesy tuna casserole. She was a proficient shopper who enjoyed buying things for her family, especially her grandson, who was the light of her life. She was family-oriented and enjoyed hosting family dinners, and moved to St. Mary’s County 10 years ago so she could be close to her son and grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Sandra is also survived by her son, Darrell F. Paul, Jr (Kristen) of Lexington Park, MD, her brother, Steve Merideth (Wanda) of Hopkinsville, KY, her grandson, Noah Matthew Paul of Lexington Park, MD and her extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brothers, Gary Merideth and Danny Merideth and her beloved grandson, William Edward Paul.

All Services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.