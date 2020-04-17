Shirley Mae Dorsey, 65, of Mechanicsville, MD departed this life on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD.

She was born May 24, 1954 in Mechanicsville, MD. She was the loving daughter of the late William Braxton and Clara (Woodland) Braxton.

Shirley married the love her life and best friend, Joseph Raymond Dorsey, Sr. on September 30, 1972. Together they have celebrated over 47 years of marriage and raised three (3) kind, and caring children.

A woman of God, Shirley believed in the love and grace of our Lord. A beautiful soul, with a heart of an angel, she cherished her family above all. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother she counted her blessings daily.

Shirley worked as an Executive Assistant for FINRA until her retirement in 2012. Upon her retirement, she began working as an administrative assistant at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory before she officially retired from working outside her home in 2019. Never one to completely sit back and enjoy retirement, Shirley still ran her MyEcon.Inc. business from home with her husband.

Although she was a busy woman, Shirley always took time to enjoy life. She loved to read and cherished her books. She could be found working on a puzzle, just to unwind. She was also a talented designer for businesses and she used her artistic talents to make crafts. She will leave behind many beautiful works of art for her family and friends.

Shirley may be gone, but she will never be forgotten. Her beautiful soul may have left her earthly body, but now she is in the heavenly skies soaring above and smiling down upon her family and friends. Shirley’s presence will be felt for years, her memories a lifetime, her impact for eternity.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Raymond Dorsey, Sr.; three (3) loving children, Stephanie Ann Dorsey of Lexington Park, MD, Stacey Rochelle Dorsey of West Roxbury, MA, and Joseph Raymond Dorsey, Jr. of Mechanicsville, MD; three (3) grandchildren, Javone Young, Malcolm Queen, Sr., and Tevin Dorsey; and one (1) great-grandchild, Malcolm Queen Jr. She is also survived her six (6) siblings, Milton Braxton, William Braxton, Francis Braxton, Edith Braxton, Mary Holton and Barbara Holton. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Bernard Braxton, Faye Braxton and James Braxton.

At this time all services will be private. The family will plan a Life Celebration for Shirley later in the year.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the ICU and Emergency Departments at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, 25500 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650 or a donation directly to the family.

