Rose Dolores Clement, 79

Rose Dolores Clement, age 79, a former longtime resident of Brandywine, MD and of LaPlata, MD, passed away on April 8, 2020 at Sagepoint Senior Living.

Rose was born on January 13, 1941 in Washington, DC to George and Lillie (Reeves) Kendall. She was a devoted stay at home wife and mother. After raising and caring for her children she was employed by Denny’s Restaurant, Rite-Aid Pharmacy Store, and as a childcare provider for two of her grandchildren. Rose enjoyed listening to all kinds of music, dancing, visiting museums, particularly art museums. She liked to draw, read, and discuss politics. Rose was a master gardener. There was not a flower, bush, or tree she could not grow! She had a soft spot for animals, mainly birds, dogs and cats. And she especially loved yard sales. Rose was a former member of the Brandywine Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary where she served as past President and two terms as Secretary.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Alice Horstkamp, Mary Sills, and Helen Kendall; husband James Clement, Sr.; grandsons Russell Clement, Jr. and John Bowie, Jr.

Rose is survived by her daughter Rose Lusi and her husband Vic, son James Clement, Jr. and his wife Becky, son Russell Clement, Sr. and his wife Michelle, daughter Kelly Bowie and her husband John, Sr.; grandchildren Samantha Dunston, Sydney Clement, Jake Clement, Victoria Lusi, Ryan Clement, and Vincent Lusi; great grandsons Weston Dunston and Cohen Dunston; soon to arrive in June, great granddaughter Madelyn Dunston; sister Sandy King; niece Amy Matelski; nephews, Jamie King and Jason King.

Given the current health crisis, the funeral service is strictly limited to 10 immediate family members. It will be held on April 22, 2020 at Brinsfield Funeral Home with burial following at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Rose’s name to any organization supporting and researching dementia and related diseases or to Sagepoint Senior Living Services in LaPlata, MD.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.