Mildred Theresa Lathrop, 84, of Hughesville, MD departed this life on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.

She was born June 30, 1935 in Washington, D.C. to the late Albert Lawson and Mary Catherine Lawson.

Mildred married the love of her life, Lawrence Stanley Lathrop, Sr. in 1956. Together they’ve celebrated over sixty-four (64) years of wedded bliss. Their love for each other grew and they welcomed three (3) children into their family.

She was a strong, caring and loving woman who adored her family. She was a wonderful mother grandmother and great-grandmother. She always made sure they all knew how much she cared for them.

Mildred was a wonderful woman with a heart of gold. A talented crafter, she was a meticulous crocheter and made beautiful afghans for her family. She also enjoyed needlepoint, sewing and quilting. Mildred was a home-body who loved her quaint home in Golden Beach. She enjoyed cooking for family get togethers. She will be missed by many but none as much as her family.

Mildred is survived by her husband, Lawrence Stanley Lathrop, Sr.; three (3) children, Lawrence S. Lathrop, Jr, of Maryland, Norman L. Lathrop of North Carolina and Theresa M. Beeg of Maryland; nine (9) grandchildren and three (3) great-grandchildren. She also is survived by several siblings, Clyde and Mary Ann; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Albert.

At this time all services will be private. The family will be planning a Life Celebration later this year.

