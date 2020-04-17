Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Education Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon Announce All School Closures Extended to May 15, 2020
April 17, 2020
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, along with top cabinet officials, including Maryland State Department of Education Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon held a live press conference at 2:30 p.m., Friday Afternoon.
Maryland State Department of Education Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon announced today that ALL Maryland School closures have been extended to May 15