Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Education Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon Announce All School Closures Extended to May 15, 2020

April 17, 2020

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, along with top cabinet officials, including Maryland State Department of Education Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon held a live press conference at 2:30 p.m., Friday Afternoon.

Maryland State Department of Education Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon announced today that ALL Maryland School closures have been extended to May 15


This entry was posted on April 17, 2020 at 2:45 pm and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, Community, County, COVID-19, Education, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.