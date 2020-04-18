EXCLUSIVE ARREST VIDEO: Calvert County Deputies Arrest Attempted First Degree Murder Suspect in St. Mary’s County

On April 17, 2020 at approximately 2:21 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Serenity Court in Prince Frederick, MD for report of shots fired. Deputies arriving on scene observed a black Kia SUV leaving the area with several bullet holes in the vehicle’s window.

Investigation revealed a group of individuals were at a nearby residence in the area when the shooting occurred, one of which was observed with a handgun.

The suspect was identified as Desmond “DEZ” Nicholas Fitzgerald, 26, of Prince Frederick. Detectives from the Calvert County Criminal Investigations Bureau apprehended the suspect on April 18, 2020 in St. Mary’s County, MD. Fitzgerald is facing charges for Attempted First Degree Murder.

Anyone with any additional information about this incident is asked to call Detective Jernigan at (410) 535-1600 ext. 2772, or email at sarah.jernigan@calvertcountymd.gov. Citizens may remain anonymous and use the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on our new mobile app. To download visit: https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678

The shooting incident remains under investigation.



