Michael B. Wilkinson, 57, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away on April 14, 2020, at his home after a long battle with cancer. Mike resided in Myrtle Beach for 4 years after growing up and raising his family in Waldorf, Md. He was born on July 18, 1962, and is the beloved father of Kelly Cerreta (spouse, Mike Cerreta) and Kristy Clark (spouse, Jonathan Clark).

He is the son of the late Ernest (Ron) Wilkinson and is survived by his mother, Rosemary Wilkinson. He was a big brother to siblings Karen Wagner (spouse, Kevin Wagner) and Glenn Wilkinson. He was a proud grandfather to Kirsten Sheffield, Caleb McMaster, Shane Sheffield, and Mariah Clark. He adored his great-granddaughter, Valerie Sheffield. He will be greatly missed by his nephew Steven Wagner and niece Melissa Wagner.

Mike retired as an HVAC Service Tech and formed many friendships in his industry. He was an avid Washington sports fan and was happy to see our Nationals and Capitals win a championship. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, bowling, fishing, and golfing. He enjoyed beating everyone in poker and fantasy football. His family and friends will miss his laughter and sense of humor. His smile lit up any room.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mass and interment will be private.

His family appreciates the love and support that was provided by the medical staff at Georgetown University Hospital, Conway Medical Center, and the Hospice team. The prayers and thoughts of family and friends have been comforting during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Hospice team at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, Bony County Office, 8216 Devon Court, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.

