Maryland Department of Health Report 12,108 Cases and 463 Deaths, an Increase of 736 cases and 38 deaths as of Saturday, April 18, 2020

April 18, 2020

On Saturday, April 18, 2020, the Maryland Department of Health reports 12,308 confirmed cases, and 463 deaths, an increase of 736 cases and 38 deaths.

35 patients have since been released from isolation, with 145 patients hospitalized.

Number of Confirmed Cases: 12,308
Number of negative test results: 53,062
Number of Deaths: 463
Number of Probable Deaths: 71
Hospitalizations: 2,757 ever hospitalized
Released From Isolation: 771

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown
Note: Parenthesis = Number of confirmed deaths
Asterisk = Number of probable deaths
NH = Non-Hispanic


By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 33 (1)
Anne Arundel 1,005 (34) 7*
Baltimore City 1,378 (40) 3*
Baltimore County 1,664 (38) 7*
Calvert 109 (2)
Caroline 33
Carroll 308 (26) 2*
Cecil 131 (3)
Charles 347 (16)
Dorchester 20 (1)
Frederick 557 (23) 8*
Garrett 4
Harford 195 5*
Howard 508 (10) 2*
Kent 16 (1)
Montgomery 2,404 (70) 16*
Prince George’s 3,160 (85) 10*
Queen Anne’s 24 (2)
St. Mary’s 101 (1)
Somerset 10
Talbot 16 (1)
Washington 116 (3)
Wicomico 138 (1)
Worcester 31
Data Not Available (105) 11*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 89
10-19 254
20-29 1,311 (2)
30-39 2,010 (8)
40-49 2,215 (9)
50-59 2,399 (24) 4*
60-69 1,831 (72) 12*
70-79 1,253 (93) 11*
80+ 946 (153) 33*
Age Data Not Available (102) 11*
Female: 6,652 (218) 37*
Male: 5,656 (244) 34*
Gender Data Not Available: (1)

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 4,557 (183) 18*
Asian (NH) 266 (15) 1*
White (NH) 2,869 (148) 40*
Hispanic 1,489 (20)
Other (NH) 458 (14) 1*
Data Not Available 2,669 (83) 11*


