Maryland Department of Health Report 12,108 Cases and 463 Deaths, an Increase of 736 cases and 38 deaths as of Saturday, April 18, 2020

On Saturday, April 18, 2020, the Maryland Department of Health reports 12,308 confirmed cases, and 463 deaths, an increase of 736 cases and 38 deaths.

35 patients have since been released from isolation, with 145 patients hospitalized.

Number of Confirmed Cases: 12,308

Number of negative test results: 53,062

Number of Deaths: 463

Number of Probable Deaths: 71

Hospitalizations: 2,757 ever hospitalized

Released From Isolation: 771

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown

Note: Parenthesis = Number of confirmed deaths

Asterisk = Number of probable deaths

NH = Non-Hispanic



County Cases Deaths Allegany 33 (1) Anne Arundel 1,005 (34) 7* Baltimore City 1,378 (40) 3* Baltimore County 1,664 (38) 7* Calvert 109 (2) Caroline 33 Carroll 308 (26) 2* Cecil 131 (3) Charles 347 (16) Dorchester 20 (1) Frederick 557 (23) 8* Garrett 4 Harford 195 5* Howard 508 (10) 2* Kent 16 (1) Montgomery 2,404 (70) 16* Prince George’s 3,160 (85) 10* Queen Anne’s 24 (2) St. Mary’s 101 (1) Somerset 10 Talbot 16 (1) Washington 116 (3) Wicomico 138 (1) Worcester 31 Data Not Available (105) 11*

By Age Range and Gender



Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 89 10-19 254 20-29 1,311 (2) 30-39 2,010 (8) 40-49 2,215 (9) 50-59 2,399 (24) 4* 60-69 1,831 (72) 12* 70-79 1,253 (93) 11* 80+ 946 (153) 33* Age Data Not Available (102) 11* Female: 6,652 (218) 37* Male: 5,656 (244) 34* Gender Data Not Available: (1)

By Race and Ethnicity



Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 4,557 (183) 18* Asian (NH) 266 (15) 1* White (NH) 2,869 (148) 40* Hispanic 1,489 (20) Other (NH) 458 (14) 1* Data Not Available 2,669 (83) 11*