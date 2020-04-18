Maryland Department of Health Report 12,108 Cases and 463 Deaths, an Increase of 736 cases and 38 deaths as of Saturday, April 18, 2020

On Saturday, April 18, 2020, the Maryland Department of Health reports 12,308 confirmed cases, and 463 deaths, an increase of 736 cases and 38 deaths.
35 patients have since been released from isolation, with 145 patients hospitalized.
Number of Confirmed Cases: 12,308
Number of negative test results: 53,062
Number of Deaths: 463
Number of Probable Deaths: 71
Hospitalizations: 2,757 ever hospitalized
Released From Isolation: 771
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown
Note: Parenthesis = Number of confirmed deaths
Asterisk = Number of probable deaths
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|33
|(1)
|Anne Arundel
|1,005
|(34)
|7*
|Baltimore City
|1,378
|(40)
|3*
|Baltimore County
|1,664
|(38)
|7*
|Calvert
|109
|(2)
|Caroline
|33
|Carroll
|308
|(26)
|2*
|Cecil
|131
|(3)
|Charles
|347
|(16)
|Dorchester
|20
|(1)
|Frederick
|557
|(23)
|8*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|195
|5*
|Howard
|508
|(10)
|2*
|Kent
|16
|(1)
|Montgomery
|2,404
|(70)
|16*
|Prince George’s
|3,160
|(85)
|10*
|Queen Anne’s
|24
|(2)
|St. Mary’s
|101
|(1)
|Somerset
|10
|Talbot
|16
|(1)
|Washington
|116
|(3)
|Wicomico
|138
|(1)
|Worcester
|31
|Data Not Available
|(105)
|11*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|89
|10-19
|254
|20-29
|1,311
|(2)
|30-39
|2,010
|(8)
|40-49
|2,215
|(9)
|50-59
|2,399
|(24)
|4*
|60-69
|1,831
|(72)
|12*
|70-79
|1,253
|(93)
|11*
|80+
|946
|(153)
|33*
|Age Data Not Available
|(102)
|11*
|Female:
|6,652
|(218)
|37*
|Male:
|5,656
|(244)
|34*
|Gender Data Not Available:
|(1)
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|4,557
|(183)
|18*
|Asian (NH)
|266
|(15)
|1*
|White (NH)
|2,869
|(148)
|40*
|Hispanic
|1,489
|(20)
|Other (NH)
|458
|(14)
|1*
|Data Not Available
|2,669
|(83)
|11*