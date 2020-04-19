Anne Arundel Police Arrest Man After Sexual Assaulting Child Over the Course of 8-Months

On April 9, 2020, Anne Arundel County Police officers were called to an address in reference to a juvenile who had been sexually abused. The parents of the victim became aware that their child was texting an adult male. The adult male was positively identified as Mark Anthony Thoms, a thirty nine year old male from the 300 block of Ritchie Highway in Severna Park.

Upon speaking with their child, the parents learned their child was sexually abused by Thoms.

On April 15, 2020, the victim was transported by the victim’s mother to the Child Advocacy Center to be interviewed with the assistance of a child abuse detective. During the interview, the victim disclosed there were numerous incidents during which the victim was sexually abused by Mark Thoms over the course of several months.

Working in conjunction with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, an arrest warrant was obtained that same day for the suspect.

Mark Thoms was charged with the below.

SEX OFFENSE THIRD DEGREE

SEX OFFENSE THIRD DEGREE

SEX OFFENSE THIRD DEGREE

SEX OFF 4TH DEG-SEX CONTACT

SEX OFF 4TH DEG-SEX CONTACT

SEX OFF 4TH DEG-SEX CONTACT

SEX ABUSE MNR/CONT COURSE COND

CONTRIBUTE TO COND OF CHLD

SEXUAL SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE

ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE

ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE

The Eastern District Tactical Patrol Detectives assisted and quickly apprehended the suspect on April 15, 2020 without incident.

The Anne Arundel County Police is urging any other victims or anyone with information on this incident or suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866- 756-2587.

