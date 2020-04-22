Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Locate 39-Year-Old Patrick Thomas Brown Deceased, and Do Not Suspect Foul Play

April 22, 2020

UPDATE: April 21, 2020, at 7:00 a.m: Patrick Brown was located deceased. No foul play is suspected at this time.

4/19/2020: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau is seeking the whereabouts of Patrick Thomas Brown.

Brown is white male, 39-years-old, 6 feet tall, weighing 205-230lbs, and was last seen on April 13th in Prince Frederick, MD.

Anyone with information in regards to Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Josh Buck at 410-474-7015 or Joshua.Buck@calvertcountymd.gov. or use the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on our mobile app. Please reference case number 20-19861.

To download the new Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app, visit: https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678



This entry was posted on April 22, 2020 at 7:20 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.