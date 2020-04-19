One Injured After Three Motorcycles Collide in Lexington Park

On Sunday, April 19, 2020, at approximately 2:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident involving multiple motorcycles.

Crews arrived on the scene to find four motorcycles in the roadway and two people laying in the roadway.

Three motorcycles were involved in the crash, with two motorcycles in the group not involved in the crash.

Two motorcyclists signed care refusal forms on the scene, one was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses reported the traffic light at the intersection of the crash was green and turned to yellow, with the two motorcyclists in the front approaching the intersection and starting to brake and stop for the traffic light, when one motorcyclist did not stop and rear-ended one motorcyclist, and sideswiping another.

The motorcyclist that was rear-ended was pushed approximately 40 feet past the intersection.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are handling the crash.

