Firefighters Quickly Extinguish House Fire in Charlotte Hall, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Sunday, April 19, 2020, at approximately 6:00 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Seventh District, Hollywood and multiple departments from Charles County responded to the address across from 37550 Oak Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported structure fire.

The 911 caller was calling from 37550 Oaks Road and Pine Street, and reported smoke coming from the roof and saw smoke throughout the residence with a dog trapped inside attempting to escape at the rear door.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the residence, with firefighting making an aggressive attack into the residence and found a fire on the back porch.

Firefighters reported all primary and secondaries searches were negative.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshals were requested to the scene to investigate the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

