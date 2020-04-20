MISSING PERSON: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of 15 Year-Old Female D’Jeanae M. Parker

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for missing person D’Jeanae M. Parker. 15y/o black female of Leonardtown.
Please contact the Sheriff’s Office (301-475-8008) with any information.
