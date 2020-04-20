Maryland Sees Increase in COVID-19 Cases, 13,684 Cases and 516 Deaths, an Increase of 854 Cases and 30 Deaths Overnight

April 20, 2020

As of Monday, April 20, 2020, Maryland Department of Health reports 13,684 cases and 516 deaths, an increase overnight of 854 cases and 30 deaths.

Number of Confirmed Cases: 13,684
Number of negative test results: 57,713
Number of Deaths: 516
Number of Probable Deaths: 66
Hospitalizations: 3,014 ever hospitalized
Released From Isolation: 917

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown
Note: Parenthesis = Number of confirmed deaths
Asterisk = Number of probable deaths
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 32 (1)
Anne Arundel 1,098 (42) 6*
Baltimore City 1,511 (49) 5*
Baltimore County 1,875 (44) 6*
Calvert 114 (3)
Caroline 39
Carroll 335 (30) 1*
Cecil 134 (3)
Charles 392 (19) 1*
Dorchester 23 (1)
Frederick 616 (25) 5*
Garrett 4
Harford 226 (1) 5*
Howard 538 (12) 1*
Kent 28 (1)
Montgomery 2,647 (89) 17*
Prince George’s 3,583 (103) 9*
Queen Anne’s 26 (2)
St. Mary’s 107 (2)
Somerset 11
Talbot 22 (1)
Washington 123 (3)
Wicomico 166 (3)
Worcester 34
Data Not Available (82) 10*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 108
10-19 300
20-29 1,488 (2)
30-39 2,245 (12)
40-49 2,442 (10) 1*
50-59 2,632 (33) 5*
60-69 2,015 (80) 11*
70-79 1,385 (115) 10*
80+ 1,069 (185) 29*
Age Data Not Available (79) 10*
Female: 7,374 (242) 35*
Male: 6,310 (274) 31*
Gender Data Not Available:

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 5,064 (207) 17*
Asian (NH) 284 (22) 1*
White (NH) 3,156 (181) 37*
Hispanic 1,744 (26)
Other (NH) 519 (16)
Data Not Available 2,917 (64) 11*

 

