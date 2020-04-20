Maryland Sees Increase in COVID-19 Cases, 13,684 Cases and 516 Deaths, an Increase of 854 Cases and 30 Deaths Overnight

As of Monday, April 20, 2020, Maryland Department of Health reports 13,684 cases and 516 deaths, an increase overnight of 854 cases and 30 deaths.
Number of Confirmed Cases: 13,684
Number of negative test results: 57,713
Number of Deaths: 516
Number of Probable Deaths: 66
Hospitalizations: 3,014 ever hospitalized
Released From Isolation: 917
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown
Note: Parenthesis = Number of confirmed deaths
Asterisk = Number of probable deaths
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|32
|(1)
|Anne Arundel
|1,098
|(42)
|6*
|Baltimore City
|1,511
|(49)
|5*
|Baltimore County
|1,875
|(44)
|6*
|Calvert
|114
|(3)
|Caroline
|39
|Carroll
|335
|(30)
|1*
|Cecil
|134
|(3)
|Charles
|392
|(19)
|1*
|Dorchester
|23
|(1)
|Frederick
|616
|(25)
|5*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|226
|(1)
|5*
|Howard
|538
|(12)
|1*
|Kent
|28
|(1)
|Montgomery
|2,647
|(89)
|17*
|Prince George’s
|3,583
|(103)
|9*
|Queen Anne’s
|26
|(2)
|St. Mary’s
|107
|(2)
|Somerset
|11
|Talbot
|22
|(1)
|Washington
|123
|(3)
|Wicomico
|166
|(3)
|Worcester
|34
|Data Not Available
|(82)
|10*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|108
|10-19
|300
|20-29
|1,488
|(2)
|30-39
|2,245
|(12)
|40-49
|2,442
|(10)
|1*
|50-59
|2,632
|(33)
|5*
|60-69
|2,015
|(80)
|11*
|70-79
|1,385
|(115)
|10*
|80+
|1,069
|(185)
|29*
|Age Data Not Available
|(79)
|10*
|Female:
|7,374
|(242)
|35*
|Male:
|6,310
|(274)
|31*
|Gender Data Not Available:
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|5,064
|(207)
|17*
|Asian (NH)
|284
|(22)
|1*
|White (NH)
|3,156
|(181)
|37*
|Hispanic
|1,744
|(26)
|Other (NH)
|519
|(16)
|Data Not Available
|2,917
|(64)
|11*