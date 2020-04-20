Maryland Sees Increase in COVID-19 Cases, 13,684 Cases and 516 Deaths, an Increase of 854 Cases and 30 Deaths Overnight

As of Monday, April 20, 2020, Maryland Department of Health reports 13,684 cases and 516 deaths, an increase overnight of 854 cases and 30 deaths.

Number of Confirmed Cases: 13,684

Number of negative test results: 57,713

Number of Deaths: 516

Number of Probable Deaths: 66

Hospitalizations: 3,014 ever hospitalized

Released From Isolation: 917

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown

Note: Parenthesis = Number of confirmed deaths

Asterisk = Number of probable deaths

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 32 (1) Anne Arundel 1,098 (42) 6* Baltimore City 1,511 (49) 5* Baltimore County 1,875 (44) 6* Calvert 114 (3) Caroline 39 Carroll 335 (30) 1* Cecil 134 (3) Charles 392 (19) 1* Dorchester 23 (1) Frederick 616 (25) 5* Garrett 4 Harford 226 (1) 5* Howard 538 (12) 1* Kent 28 (1) Montgomery 2,647 (89) 17* Prince George’s 3,583 (103) 9* Queen Anne’s 26 (2) St. Mary’s 107 (2) Somerset 11 Talbot 22 (1) Washington 123 (3) Wicomico 166 (3) Worcester 34 Data Not Available (82) 10*

By Age Range and Gender



Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 108 10-19 300 20-29 1,488 (2) 30-39 2,245 (12) 40-49 2,442 (10) 1* 50-59 2,632 (33) 5* 60-69 2,015 (80) 11* 70-79 1,385 (115) 10* 80+ 1,069 (185) 29* Age Data Not Available (79) 10* Female: 7,374 (242) 35* Male: 6,310 (274) 31* Gender Data Not Available:

By Race and Ethnicity



Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 5,064 (207) 17* Asian (NH) 284 (22) 1* White (NH) 3,156 (181) 37* Hispanic 1,744 (26) Other (NH) 519 (16) Data Not Available 2,917 (64) 11*