AUDIO: Police Investigating Murder of 26-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times Outside an Apartment Building in Waldorf

UPDATE: On April 20, 2020, at 2:10 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2000 block of Aldermans Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located the victim, Trevon Marquise Smiley, 26, of Waldorf, who had been shot multiple times.

As he was being transported to a hospital, Smiley succumbed to his injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed Smiley was standing outside an apartment building when he was shot. The person who shot him has not yet been identified.

Detectives are pursuing leads and working to establish a motive. Additional details are not available at this time; however, the shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Riffle at (301) 609-6501. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

