AUDIO: Police Investigating Shooting After Victim is Shot Multiple Times in Waldorf

On Monday, April 20, 2020, at approximately 2:15 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the 2000 block of Amber Leaf Place in the Wakefield Terrace Apartments in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Police received multiple 911 calls reporting at least 5 to 10 shots fired, with at least one victim on the ground.

Officers arrived on the scene to find one victim in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, and requested emergency medical personnel respond into the scene.

Emergency medical personnel immediately requested a helicopter, and shortly after they arrived at the landing zone, they cancelled the helicopter and advised they had a working code. The victim was transported to an area hospital in a non-emergency response.

The shooting is under investigation, and due to conflicting information of the suspect and number of 911 calls giving information that is changing, we have no details available for the suspect at this time.

Updates and details will be given when they become available.

