UPDATE: Homicide Detectives Arrest Upper Marlboro Man After Drug Deal Goes Bad and Ends with Four Shot and Two Dead in Landover

UPDATE: Homicide Unit detectives arrested a suspect in connection with a double fatal shooting Saturday night in the Landover area. He is 27-year-old Uhland Richardson of the 6300 block of Dower Village Lane in Upper Marlboro. He’s accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Pearris Clark of Rockville and 26-year-old Eugene Deondre Jones of Oxon Hill.

On April 18th, at approximately 11:30 pm, patrol officers were called to the 7500 block of Courtney Place for a shooting. They discovered four victims outside in a parking lot.

Each victim was suffering from gunshot wounds. Clark and Jones were pronounced dead on the scene. The other two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shootings stemmed from a dispute over an illegal drug transaction.

Richardson is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections. A commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text, “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgpolice.org and submit a tip online. Please refer to case 20-0019766.



Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random crime.

Detectives are working to establish a suspect(s) and motive.

