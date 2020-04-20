St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Arrest 16 Year-Old and 18 Year-Old After Armed Robbery in Lexington Park

On April 14, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21800 block of FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported robbery.

Investigation determined the two victims were seated in a vehicle when two suspects, known to the victims, entered the backseat of the vehicle. Shortly after entering the vehicle, one suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the victims. The suspects obtained money and stole personal property from the victims before fleeing the area on foot.

One suspect, a male age 16 of Leonardtown, was located hours after the incident and was arrested.

Gavon Phillip Jones, age 18 of Lexington Park, was located on April 16, 2020, and arrested. Both suspects were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with the following:

Armed Robbery

Robbery

Assault First Degree

Assault Second Degree

Theft

Handgun Use/Crime of Violence

The juvenile suspect in this incident was charged as an adult and has been released from the detention center on pretrial supervision.

Due to a recent change in Maryland law the name and photograph of the juvenile will not be released until the court makes a finding at the waiver hearing to determine the jurisdiction of this case.

Jones remains incarcerated at the detention center on a no bond status.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective James Bare at (301) 475-4200 extension 78118 or by email at James.Bare@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

