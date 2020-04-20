St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Theft Suspect in Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2:05 pm, the suspect walked out of the Lexington Park Foot Locker store with a pair of shoes without paying for them.

The suspect is described as a white female, about 5’ 5” tall, approximately 170 lbs with several face piercings, wearing a black hooded coat with fur around the hood and black leggings.

She was last seen getting into a newer model silver Toyota Camry driven by another person.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person or this incident is asked to call DFC Shawn Shelko at 301-475-4200, ext. 78147 or email shawn.shelko@stmarysmd.com. Case # 12671-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

