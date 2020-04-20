The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Currently Seeking Assistance in Identifying Liquor Store Burglary Suspect in St. Leonard

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance to help identify the burglary suspect pictured below.

Investigation revealed the subject entered Buehler’s Liquor located at 4915 Saint Leonard Road, Saint Leonard, MD at approximately 11:20 p.m. on April 19th, 2020 through a side window. The suspect proceeded to take numerous pint-sized bottles of Burnett’s vodka and a pack of Maverick menthol cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a white male with an approximate age of late teens to late 20’s, with medium-length dark hair. He was seen wearing a light-colored hoodie with white writing on the front, along with light-colored tennis shoes with reflective material on the back. The backpack is black with white piping, white side pockets, and a white logo/symbol on the front.

If you are able to identify this individual or have information pertaining to this crime, please contact Deputy Gough at (410) 535-2800, email Ryan.Gough@calvertcountymd.gov or use the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on our new mobile app. Please refer to case number 20-20428.

