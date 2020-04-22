AUDIO: Garage Fire in Waldorf Quickly Extinguished by Volunteers After 911 Calls from Alarm Company and Neighbors

On Monday, April 20, 2020, at approximately 1:07 p.m., firefighters in Waldorf responded to 11434 Wild Meadows Street in Waldorf, for the residential fire alarm called in by an alarm company.

Dispatchers stated the residential fire alarm was called in by an alarm company, for a smoke detector going off in the residence, and after approximately 3 minutes, a neighbor called 911 reporting they heard a loud explosion and saw black smoke coming from the garage door. Dispatchers then advised they received a 911 call from the homeowner who was currently in Fairfax County, Virginia, stating her child was inside the residence.

Firefighters responded within minutes of dispatch, and arrived on the scene to find a two story residence with nothing evident, and upon further investigation, firefighters found an active fire in the garage and requested all units to continue to the scene. The neighbors told firefighters the small male child was still in the residence and firefighters made a push into the smoke filled residence and began a s primary and secondary search on both floors and the basement for the child.

Crews located the child unharmed and requested police to the scene to take supervision over the child, and investigate why the child was left home alone.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes, the cause is currently unknown.

Charles County Fire and Rescue Officials reported no injuries.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

