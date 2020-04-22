VIDEO: No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Goes Airborne in Single Vehicle Crash in Lexington Park

On Monday, April 20, 2020, at approximately 4:20 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Toms Way in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and resting on, and against multiple trees, with the single occupant out of the vehicle.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and handled the crash.

The driver state he was driving Southbound on Three Notch Road when the vehicle suddenly, and uncontrollably veered hard to the left, which sent the vehicle into the ditch alongside the Northbound lanes of Three Notch Road and then struck a private driveway and which sent the truck airborne, the vehicle finally came to a rest between, and on multiples trees while staying partially in the air.

Good Samaritans and witnesses assisted the single occupant out of the vehicle prior to the arrival of first responders. The driver side door was approximately 6 feet in the air.

The single occupant reported minor injuries and back pain and signed care refusal forms on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

