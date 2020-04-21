Maryland Reports 14,193 Confirmed Cases and 584 Deaths, an Increase of 509 Cases and 78 Deaths Overnight

Today, the Maryland Dept of Health reports 14,193 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Maryland. This marks an increase of 509 cases since yesterday. Maryland has 584 deaths, 59,442 negative tests and 930 patients have been released from isolation. http://coronavirus.maryland.gov

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases: 14,193

Number of negative test results: 59,442

Number of confirmed deaths: 584

Number of probable deaths: 68

Currently hospitalized: 1433

Acute care: 907

Intensive care: 526

Ever hospitalized: 3,158

Released from isolation: 930

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 56 (2) Anne Arundel 1,157 (45) 7* Baltimore City 1,542 (54) 5* Baltimore County 1,925 (51) 7* Calvert 116 (4) Caroline 41 Carroll 330 (31) Cecil 134 (3) Charles 401 (22) 1* Dorchester 25 (1) Frederick 632 (28) 5* Garrett 4 Harford 232 (1) 6* Howard 565 (12) 1* Kent 29 (1) Montgomery 2,768 (99) 17* Prince George’s 3,734 (111) 7* Queen Anne’s 27 (2) St. Mary’s 107 (3) Somerset 11 Talbot 22 (1) Washington 126 (3) Wicomico 176 (2) Worcester 33 Data Not Available (108) 12*

By Age Range and Gender



Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 118 10-19 318 20-29 1,543 (2) 30-39 2,329 (11) 40-49 2,539 (12) 1* 50-59 2,712 (34) 5* 60-69 2,083 (84) 10* 70-79 1,432 (135) 9* 80+ 1,119 (201) 31* Age Data Not Available (105) 12* Female: 7,623 (270) 39* Male: 6,570 (314) 29* Gender Data Not Available:

By Race and Ethnicity



Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 5,322 (218) 17* Asian (NH) 296 (21) 1* White (NH) 3,327 (201) 37* Hispanic 1,916 (32) Other (NH) 552 (17) Data Not Available 2,780 (95) 13*