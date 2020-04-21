Maryland Reports 14,193 Confirmed Cases and 584 Deaths, an Increase of 509 Cases and 78 Deaths Overnight

Today, the Maryland Dept of Health reports 14,193 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Maryland. This marks an increase of 509 cases since yesterday. Maryland has 584 deaths, 59,442 negative tests and 930 patients have been released from isolation. http://coronavirus.maryland.gov
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases: 14,193
Number of negative test results: 59,442
Number of confirmed deaths: 584
Number of probable deaths: 68
Currently hospitalized: 1433
Acute care: 907
Intensive care: 526
Ever hospitalized: 3,158
Released from isolation: 930
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|56
|(2)
|Anne Arundel
|1,157
|(45)
|7*
|Baltimore City
|1,542
|(54)
|5*
|Baltimore County
|1,925
|(51)
|7*
|Calvert
|116
|(4)
|Caroline
|41
|Carroll
|330
|(31)
|Cecil
|134
|(3)
|Charles
|401
|(22)
|1*
|Dorchester
|25
|(1)
|Frederick
|632
|(28)
|5*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|232
|(1)
|6*
|Howard
|565
|(12)
|1*
|Kent
|29
|(1)
|Montgomery
|2,768
|(99)
|17*
|Prince George’s
|3,734
|(111)
|7*
|Queen Anne’s
|27
|(2)
|St. Mary’s
|107
|(3)
|Somerset
|11
|Talbot
|22
|(1)
|Washington
|126
|(3)
|Wicomico
|176
|(2)
|Worcester
|33
|Data Not Available
|(108)
|12*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|118
|10-19
|318
|20-29
|1,543
|(2)
|30-39
|2,329
|(11)
|40-49
|2,539
|(12)
|1*
|50-59
|2,712
|(34)
|5*
|60-69
|2,083
|(84)
|10*
|70-79
|1,432
|(135)
|9*
|80+
|1,119
|(201)
|31*
|Age Data Not Available
|(105)
|12*
|Female:
|7,623
|(270)
|39*
|Male:
|6,570
|(314)
|29*
|Gender Data Not Available:
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|5,322
|(218)
|17*
|Asian (NH)
|296
|(21)
|1*
|White (NH)
|3,327
|(201)
|37*
|Hispanic
|1,916
|(32)
|Other (NH)
|552
|(17)
|Data Not Available
|2,780
|(95)
|13*