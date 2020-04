On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at approximately 9:00 a.m., firefighters and police responded to the Hickory Hills Shopping Center in California, for the reported vehicle into a structure with no injuries.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into the front of the Beanery Cafe and Bakery store.

The occupant of the vehicle signed care refusal forms, and reported they confused the brake pedal, with the accelerator pedal

Luckily, no injuries were reported.