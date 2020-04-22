Police Arrest Man in Anne Arundel County After Beating and Strangling Woman Unconscious in Prince George’s County

The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant and Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Damari Anthony Jones on April 17, 2020, on a warrant for First Degree Assault obtained by the Domestic Violence Intervention Division (DVID) deputies on April 16, 2020.

According to the warrant, on April 16th, deputies were called to the 8700 Block of Ritchboro Road in District Heights, MD, for a reported domestic dispute. Upon arrival, deputies learned that Jones and the victim had been engaged in a verbal altercation that turned physical when Jones took the victim’s cell phone and left the house.

The altercation continued outside, during which Jones punched the victim in the face several times and strangled the victim, causing her to lose consciousness before he fled the scene.

Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene to provide medical attention to the victim, for injuries to her face and neck; deputies transported the victim to a safe location at the victim’s request.

On April 17, 2020, deputies’ investigation to locate Jones led to a hotel on Annapolis Road in Odenton, MD where Jones was located. Deputies served Jones the warrant, placed him into custody and transported him safely to the Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro, MD without incident.

Jones is also charged with Second Degree Assault and Reckless Endangerment.

