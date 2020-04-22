Noise Advisory – NAS Patuxent River Sets Noise Advisory for Low-Level Helicopter Testing at Webster Outlying Field on Thursday, April 23, 2020

Communities surrounding the Webster Outlying Field are advised that low-altitude helicopter testing events are scheduled to take place April 23, 2020 from 11 a.m.– 3 p.m.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information call the Pax River toll-free Noise Hotline at 1-866-819-9028.