Noise Advisory – NAS Patuxent River Sets Noise Advisory for Low-Level Helicopter Testing at Webster Outlying Field on Thursday, April 23, 2020

April 22, 2020

Communities surrounding the Webster Outlying Field are advised that low-altitude helicopter testing events are scheduled to take place April 23, 2020 from 11 a.m.– 3 p.m.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information call the Pax River toll-free Noise Hotline at 1-866-819-9028.

This entry was posted on April 22, 2020 at 7:12 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Department of Defense, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.