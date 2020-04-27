Letter to the Editor: A Thank You to First Responders, From the Historic St. Mary’s City

Thank you to our First Responders!

Though late in sending, this letter is a most sincere thank you to the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad (MVRS), the Public Safety Officers at St. Mary’s College and the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad.

On December 13, 2019, one of our guests at Historic St. Mary’s City had a medical emergency.

The emergency occurred during the Madrigal Dinners inside the Reconstructed State House. Immediately, five other guests, who just happened to be members of the MVRS, stepped in and handled the situation. They were quick to make an assessment, get their medical supplies and stabilize the guest. They did not hesitate to assist even though they were in formal dress and missed out on a large part of the entertainment.

Thank you to Marie Kurtz, Brigid and Dan Kenny, Nicole (Nikki) Simpson and Linda Talton from MVRS. The Public Safety Officers from St. Mary’s College were called and were on the scene in about a minute. Thank you to Gerald Sellers and David Turner from the PSO Office.

The MVRS members and PSO’s stayed with the guest until the Ridge Rescue Squad arrived for transport to the hospital. Thank you to Brian Evans and Gregory Askew from the Ridge Rescue Squad.

I may have missed some names, but please know that I offer my sincere thanks to all of you. Our community is most fortunate to have so many selfless individuals that willingly help others.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, we are especially grateful to all our first responders and all those helping and risking their safety during this unprecedented time.

Mary Bohanan

Events Manager

Historic St. Mary’s City, P.O. Box 39, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686