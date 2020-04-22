Maryland Reports 14,775 Confirmed Cases and 584 Deaths, an Increase of 582 Cases and 47 Deaths Overnight

April 22, 2020

Today, the Maryland Dept of Health reports 14,775 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Maryland. This marks an increase of 582 cases since yesterday. Maryland has 631 deaths, 61,754 negative tests and 981 patients have been released from isolation. http://coronavirus.maryland.gov

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases: 14,775
Number of negative test results: 61,754
Number of confirmed deaths: 631
Number of probable deaths: 67
Currently hospitalized: 1432
Acute care: 905
Intensive care: 527
Ever hospitalized: 3,325
Released from isolation: 981

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 58 (3)
Anne Arundel 1,190 (49) 7*
Baltimore City 1,602 (58) 6*
Baltimore County 2,012 (58) 9*
Calvert 118 (5)
Caroline 41
Carroll 344 (32)
Cecil 134 (5)
Charles 427 (29) 1*
Dorchester 28 (1)
Frederick 658 (29) 6*
Garrett 4
Harford 267 (2) 6*
Howard 592 (13) 1*
Kent 36 (1)
Montgomery 2,868 (110) 16*
Prince George’s 3,875 (125) 7*
Queen Anne’s 31 (2)
St. Mary’s 112 (3)
Somerset 11
Talbot 23 (1)
Washington 127 (3)
Wicomico 183 (2)
Worcester 34
Data Not Available (100) 8*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 132
10-19 337
20-29 1,595 (2)
30-39 2,415 (12) 1*
40-49 2,611 (12) 1*
50-59 2,805 (39) 5*
60-69 2,156 (90) 8*
70-79 1,512 (150) 10*
80+ 1,212 (228) 34*
Age Data Not Available (98) 8*
Female: 7,954 (292) 41*
Male: 6,821 (339) 26*
Gender Data Not Available:

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 5,540 (289) 19*
Asian (NH) 304 (21) 1*
White (NH) 3,476 (234) 38*
Hispanic 2,033 (69)
Other (NH) 571 (10)
Data Not Available 2,851 (8) 9*

