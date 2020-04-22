Maryland Reports 14,775 Confirmed Cases and 584 Deaths, an Increase of 582 Cases and 47 Deaths Overnight

Today, the Maryland Dept of Health reports 14,775 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Maryland. This marks an increase of 582 cases since yesterday. Maryland has 631 deaths, 61,754 negative tests and 981 patients have been released from isolation. http://coronavirus.maryland.gov
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases: 14,775
Number of negative test results: 61,754
Number of confirmed deaths: 631
Number of probable deaths: 67
Currently hospitalized: 1432
Acute care: 905
Intensive care: 527
Ever hospitalized: 3,325
Released from isolation: 981
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|58
|(3)
|Anne Arundel
|1,190
|(49)
|7*
|Baltimore City
|1,602
|(58)
|6*
|Baltimore County
|2,012
|(58)
|9*
|Calvert
|118
|(5)
|Caroline
|41
|Carroll
|344
|(32)
|Cecil
|134
|(5)
|Charles
|427
|(29)
|1*
|Dorchester
|28
|(1)
|Frederick
|658
|(29)
|6*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|267
|(2)
|6*
|Howard
|592
|(13)
|1*
|Kent
|36
|(1)
|Montgomery
|2,868
|(110)
|16*
|Prince George’s
|3,875
|(125)
|7*
|Queen Anne’s
|31
|(2)
|St. Mary’s
|112
|(3)
|Somerset
|11
|Talbot
|23
|(1)
|Washington
|127
|(3)
|Wicomico
|183
|(2)
|Worcester
|34
|Data Not Available
|(100)
|8*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|132
|10-19
|337
|20-29
|1,595
|(2)
|30-39
|2,415
|(12)
|1*
|40-49
|2,611
|(12)
|1*
|50-59
|2,805
|(39)
|5*
|60-69
|2,156
|(90)
|8*
|70-79
|1,512
|(150)
|10*
|80+
|1,212
|(228)
|34*
|Age Data Not Available
|(98)
|8*
|Female:
|7,954
|(292)
|41*
|Male:
|6,821
|(339)
|26*
|Gender Data Not Available:
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|5,540
|(289)
|19*
|Asian (NH)
|304
|(21)
|1*
|White (NH)
|3,476
|(234)
|38*
|Hispanic
|2,033
|(69)
|Other (NH)
|571
|(10)
|Data Not Available
|2,851
|(8)
|9*