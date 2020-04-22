Maryland Reports 14,775 Confirmed Cases and 584 Deaths, an Increase of 582 Cases and 47 Deaths Overnight

Today, the Maryland Dept of Health reports 14,775 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Maryland. This marks an increase of 582 cases since yesterday. Maryland has 631 deaths, 61,754 negative tests and 981 patients have been released from isolation. http://coronavirus.maryland.gov

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases: 14,775

Number of negative test results: 61,754

Number of confirmed deaths: 631

Number of probable deaths: 67

Currently hospitalized: 1432

Acute care: 905

Intensive care: 527

Ever hospitalized: 3,325

Released from isolation: 981

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 58 (3) Anne Arundel 1,190 (49) 7* Baltimore City 1,602 (58) 6* Baltimore County 2,012 (58) 9* Calvert 118 (5) Caroline 41 Carroll 344 (32) Cecil 134 (5) Charles 427 (29) 1* Dorchester 28 (1) Frederick 658 (29) 6* Garrett 4 Harford 267 (2) 6* Howard 592 (13) 1* Kent 36 (1) Montgomery 2,868 (110) 16* Prince George’s 3,875 (125) 7* Queen Anne’s 31 (2) St. Mary’s 112 (3) Somerset 11 Talbot 23 (1) Washington 127 (3) Wicomico 183 (2) Worcester 34 Data Not Available (100) 8*

By Age Range and Gender



Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 132 10-19 337 20-29 1,595 (2) 30-39 2,415 (12) 1* 40-49 2,611 (12) 1* 50-59 2,805 (39) 5* 60-69 2,156 (90) 8* 70-79 1,512 (150) 10* 80+ 1,212 (228) 34* Age Data Not Available (98) 8* Female: 7,954 (292) 41* Male: 6,821 (339) 26* Gender Data Not Available:

By Race and Ethnicity



Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 5,540 (289) 19* Asian (NH) 304 (21) 1* White (NH) 3,476 (234) 38* Hispanic 2,033 (69) Other (NH) 571 (10) Data Not Available 2,851 (8) 9*