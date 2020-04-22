McDonald’s Gives Free Meals to First Responders and Healthcare Workers in Southern Maryland

The special meals will be available at no cost for those in uniform, or those with valid ID, during breakfast, lunch or dinner at participating locations, the hamburger chain confirmed in a press release.

“In appreciation for the healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics who are committed to our health and safety, McDonald’s will offer free Thank You Meals, between Wednesday, April 22 and Tuesday, May 5, as a token of appreciation for their selfless service,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

SMNEWSNET spoke with “McDonald’s Fair Management Corp” who owns McDonald’s in St. Mary’s County and they confirmed that the local McDonald’s in Southern Maryland were participating.

As a small token of our appreciation, McDonald’s are giving away free Thank You meals to their frontline heroes.

Stop by a participating McDonald’s from 4/22 – 5/5 and we’They will take care of the rest.

Each of the “Thank You Meals” will be served in the “iconic Happy Meal box” and willl come with a choice of sandwich — an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit for breakfast, or a Double Cheeseburger, 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets or Filet-O-Fish for lunch and dinner — along with a drink and side, as well as a written appreciation note.

*At participating McDonald’s 4/22/20 through 5/5/20 at drive-thru and front counter only. Valid ID required. Limit one Thank You meal per person per day. Not available with Mobile Order and Pay or McDelivery.

Breakfast meal includes:

Egg McMuffin®, Chicken McGriddles®, or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, plus Hash Browns and any size soft drink, tea or hot brewed coffee.

Lunch/dinner meal includes:

Double Cheeseburger, 6 Piece McNuggets®, or Filet-O-Fish®, plus small fries and any size soft drink, tea or hot brewed coffee.

Menu options may vary by restaurant.

