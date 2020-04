On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at approximately 9:05 p.m., firefighters from Bay District responded to 22628 Rue Woods Drive and Rue Purchase Road in Lexington Park, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a vehicle in the roadway with fire showing.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

Police responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire, as the vehicle was in motion at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.