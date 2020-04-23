Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Brandywine, Victim Identified as 38-Year-Old Waldorf Man

On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at approximately 11:39 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Southbound Route 5 (Branch Avenue), and Crain Highway, for the reported motor vehicle collision.

Maryland State Police Troopers responded and arrived on the scene to find a Gray Dodge Challenger and a White Ford Truck involved in the collision.

Preliminary investigation indicates both vehicles were traveling southbound on MD Route 5, when the Dodge Challenger struck the back of the Ford Truck. This caused the Dodge Challenger to veer off the roadway into the wood line.

Fire and EMS responded to the scene and attempted to render aid to the driver of the Dodge Challenger, but he was pronounced deceased on scene at approximately 11:57 p.m.

Due to the nature of the accident, members from the Maryland State Police Crash team and Commercial Vehicle unit responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The driver of the gray Dodge Challenger has been identified as Wilbert Lee Hines Jr., 38 of Waldorf Maryland.

The driver of the white Ford truck has been identified as Charles Thomas 3rd, 27, of Waldorf.

Troopers are still investigating the collision, and updates will be provided when they become available.

