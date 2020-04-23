AUDIO: Firefighters from St. Mary’s and Charles County Respond to Large Brush Fire in Mechanicsville

On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at approximately 5:30 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Seventh District, and Charles County responded to the Wicomico Shores Golf Course on Aviation Yacht Club Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported brush fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a large woods fire behind the golf course greens/maintenance buildings, and requested additional units.

After investigation and gaining access to the area, firefighters reported approximately 2 acres of land, woods and grass on fire, with units working to prevent the fire from spreading to abandoned structures in the area.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 45 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

