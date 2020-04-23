St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Assault and Vandalism at Lexington Park Wawa, Police Seeking Public Assistance

April 23, 2020

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the community in an assault and vandalism investigation.

On Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 12:50 p.m., the victim was assaulted by three black males at the air pump at the Wawa convenience store in Lexington Park. The victim’s vehicle was also damaged during the incident.

The suspects were seen traveling in a black or dark blue Crown Victoria car with silver rims.

Anyone with information about the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Courtney Edwards at 301-475-4200, ext. 78003 or email courtney.edwards@stmarysmd.com. Case # 20911-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.


This entry was posted on April 23, 2020 at 7:51 am and is filed under All News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.