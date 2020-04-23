Maryland Reports 15,737 Confirmed Cases and 680 Deaths, an Increase of 962 Cases and 49 Deaths Overnight

Today, the Maryland Dept of Health reports 15,737 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Maryland. This marks an increase of 962 cases since yesterday. Maryland has 680 deaths, 64,363 negative tests and 1,040 patients have been released from isolation.

http://coronavirus.maryland.gov

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases: 15,737

Number of negative test results: 64,363

Number of confirmed deaths: 680

Number of probable deaths: 68

Currently hospitalized: 1405

Acute care: 890

Intensive care: 515

Ever hospitalized: 3,477

Released from isolation: 1,040

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 77 (3) Anne Arundel 1,294 (54) 7* Baltimore City 1,672 (60) 6* Baltimore County 2,132 (62) 9* Calvert 121 (6) Caroline 50 Carroll 355 (34) Cecil 140 (5) Charles 442 (31) 1* Dorchester 31 (2) Frederick 690 (30) 6* Garrett 4 Harford 280 (2) 6* Howard 618 (14) 1* Kent 64 (1) Montgomery 3,060 (121) 18* Prince George’s 4,141 (141) 9* Queen Anne’s 33 (2) St. Mary’s 115 (4) Somerset 12 Talbot 25 (1) Washington 139 (3) Wicomico 203 (3) Worcester 39 Data Not Available (101) 5*

By Age Range and Gender



Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 152 10-19 369 20-29 1,708 (3) 30-39 2,604 (12) 1* 40-49 2,786 (15) 2* 50-59 2,960 (43) 5* 60-69 2,269 (93) 8* 70-79 1,593 (167) 10* 80+ 1,296 (247) 37* Age Data Not Available (100) 5* Female: 8,447 (320) 41* Male: 7,290 (360) 27* Gender Data Not Available:

By Race and Ethnicity



Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 5,800 (289) 21* Asian (NH) 322 (21) 2* White (NH) 3,662 (258) 39* Hispanic 2,130 (72) Other (NH) 588 (10) Data Not Available 3,235 (30) 6*