Maryland Reports 15,737 Confirmed Cases and 680 Deaths, an Increase of 962 Cases and 49 Deaths Overnight

Today, the Maryland Dept of Health reports 15,737 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Maryland. This marks an increase of 962 cases since yesterday. Maryland has 680 deaths, 64,363 negative tests and 1,040 patients have been released from isolation.
http://coronavirus.maryland.gov
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases: 15,737
Number of negative test results: 64,363
Number of confirmed deaths: 680
Number of probable deaths: 68
Currently hospitalized: 1405
Acute care: 890
Intensive care: 515
Ever hospitalized: 3,477
Released from isolation: 1,040
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|77
|(3)
|Anne Arundel
|1,294
|(54)
|7*
|Baltimore City
|1,672
|(60)
|6*
|Baltimore County
|2,132
|(62)
|9*
|Calvert
|121
|(6)
|Caroline
|50
|Carroll
|355
|(34)
|Cecil
|140
|(5)
|Charles
|442
|(31)
|1*
|Dorchester
|31
|(2)
|Frederick
|690
|(30)
|6*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|280
|(2)
|6*
|Howard
|618
|(14)
|1*
|Kent
|64
|(1)
|Montgomery
|3,060
|(121)
|18*
|Prince George’s
|4,141
|(141)
|9*
|Queen Anne’s
|33
|(2)
|St. Mary’s
|115
|(4)
|Somerset
|12
|Talbot
|25
|(1)
|Washington
|139
|(3)
|Wicomico
|203
|(3)
|Worcester
|39
|Data Not Available
|(101)
|5*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|152
|10-19
|369
|20-29
|1,708
|(3)
|30-39
|2,604
|(12)
|1*
|40-49
|2,786
|(15)
|2*
|50-59
|2,960
|(43)
|5*
|60-69
|2,269
|(93)
|8*
|70-79
|1,593
|(167)
|10*
|80+
|1,296
|(247)
|37*
|Age Data Not Available
|(100)
|5*
|Female:
|8,447
|(320)
|41*
|Male:
|7,290
|(360)
|27*
|Gender Data Not Available:
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|5,800
|(289)
|21*
|Asian (NH)
|322
|(21)
|2*
|White (NH)
|3,662
|(258)
|39*
|Hispanic
|2,130
|(72)
|Other (NH)
|588
|(10)
|Data Not Available
|3,235
|(30)
|6*