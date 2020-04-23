Maryland Reports 15,737 Confirmed Cases and 680 Deaths, an Increase of 962 Cases and 49 Deaths Overnight

April 23, 2020

Today, the Maryland Dept of Health reports 15,737 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Maryland. This marks an increase of 962 cases since yesterday. Maryland has 680 deaths, 64,363 negative tests and 1,040 patients have been released from isolation.
http://coronavirus.maryland.gov

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases: 15,737
Number of negative test results: 64,363
Number of confirmed deaths: 680
Number of probable deaths: 68
Currently hospitalized: 1405
Acute care: 890
Intensive care: 515
Ever hospitalized: 3,477
Released from isolation: 1,040

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 77 (3)
Anne Arundel 1,294 (54) 7*
Baltimore City 1,672 (60) 6*
Baltimore County 2,132 (62) 9*
Calvert 121 (6)
Caroline 50
Carroll 355 (34)
Cecil 140 (5)
Charles 442 (31) 1*
Dorchester 31 (2)
Frederick 690 (30) 6*
Garrett 4
Harford 280 (2) 6*
Howard 618 (14) 1*
Kent 64 (1)
Montgomery 3,060 (121) 18*
Prince George’s 4,141 (141) 9*
Queen Anne’s 33 (2)
St. Mary’s 115 (4)
Somerset 12
Talbot 25 (1)
Washington 139 (3)
Wicomico 203 (3)
Worcester 39
Data Not Available (101) 5*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 152
10-19 369
20-29 1,708 (3)
30-39 2,604 (12) 1*
40-49 2,786 (15) 2*
50-59 2,960 (43) 5*
60-69 2,269 (93) 8*
70-79 1,593 (167) 10*
80+ 1,296 (247) 37*
Age Data Not Available (100) 5*
Female: 8,447 (320) 41*
Male: 7,290 (360) 27*
Gender Data Not Available:

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 5,800 (289) 21*
Asian (NH) 322 (21) 2*
White (NH) 3,662 (258) 39*
Hispanic 2,130 (72)
Other (NH) 588 (10)
Data Not Available 3,235 (30) 6*


