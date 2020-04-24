VIDEO: One Firefighter Injured, One Cat Saved After House Fire in California, State Fire Marshal Investigating

On Thursday, April 23, 2020, at approximately 9:25 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Hollywood responded to Douglas Court and Longfields Boulevard in California, for the reported house on fire with subjects possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two story single family residence with fire showing from the roof, and the first and second floor.

Firefighters made entry and started an interior attack on the first and second floor while conducting primary and secondary searches. Firefighters saved one cat from the residence, it is unknown if the pet suffered any injuries.

Firefighters found the majority of the fire on the second floor with extensions into the attic and roofing area, with the fire being extinguished in approximately 25 minutes.

The home occupants were all accounted for prior to the arrival of crews, and are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.

One firefighter was injured, she was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, where she was treated and released a short time later.

The Office of The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

