UPDATED: COVID-19 Response Feeding Programs Offered Through Community Partners in St. Mary’s County

St. Mary’s County Public Schools will provide a drive-up lunch service Monday-Friday, from April 27 – May 15, 2020, at the locations listed below from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily.

Meals will be offered to all children 18 years and younger free of charge. Parents and children can drive up to these locations and receive meals that they can take home during current school closures.

Leonardtown Elementary School – 22885 Duke Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Greenview Knolls Elementary School – 45711 Military Lane, Great Mills, MD 20634

Margaret Brent Middle School – 29675 Point Lookout Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Lexington Park Elementary School – 46763 Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653

For questions regarding the lunch service program, please email foodservice@smcps.org.

St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen, 20850 Langley Road, Lexington Park is distributing take-and-go meals between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday. One meal per person.

The soup kitchen also has bagged lunch distribution sites on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with a Pop-Up Pantry on Wednesdays between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the following locations:

Ridge – Dollar General, 13270 Point Lookout Rd.

Piney Point- Chief’s Restaurant, 44584 Tall Timbers Rd.

Charlotte Hall – April’s Pools, on the corner of Rt. 5 and Rt. 6

Bushwood – Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 23080 Maddox Road

For more information on the St. Mary’s Caring program, call 301-863-5700.

The Department of Social Services has launched a local Food Hotline for residents needing assistance with food supply and can be accessed by calling 240-895-7000.

For additional community resources, please visit the St. Mary’s County Government Community Resource map.