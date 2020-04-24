Maryland Reports 16,616 Confirmed Cases and 723 Deaths, an Increase of 879 Cases and 43 Deaths Overnight

April 24, 2020

Today, the Maryland Dept of Health reports 16,616 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Maryland. This marks an increase of 879 cases since yesterday. Maryland has 723 deaths, 68,100 negative tests and 1,108 patients have been released from isolation.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases: 16,616
Number of negative test results: 68,100
Number of confirmed deaths: 723
Number of probable deaths: 75
Currently hospitalized: 1425
Acute care: 878
Intensive care: 547
Ever hospitalized: 3,618
Released from isolation: 1,108

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 90 (3)
Anne Arundel 1,373 (56) 7*
Baltimore City 1,728 (65) 6*
Baltimore County 2,234 (65) 9*
Calvert 125 (6)
Caroline 55
Carroll 372 (34)
Cecil 144 (5)
Charles 459 (33) 1*
Dorchester 32 (2)
Frederick 765 (35) 6*
Garrett 4
Harford 289 (3) 6*
Howard 642 (14) 1*
Kent 67 (2)
Montgomery 3,227 (135) 19*
Prince George’s 4,403 (147) 11*
Queen Anne’s 43 (3)
St. Mary’s 119 (6)
Somerset 13
Talbot 23 (1)
Washington 143 (3)
Wicomico 222 (3)
Worcester 44
Data Not Available (102) 9*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 164
10-19 395
20-29 1,833 (3)
30-39 2,757 (13) 1*
40-49 2,931 (17) 2*
50-59 3,094 (46) 5*
60-69 2,383 (102) 8*
70-79 1,680 (174) 11*
80+ 1,379 (267) 39*
Age Data Not Available (101) 9*
Female: 8,874 (350) 45*
Male: 7,742 (373) 30*
Gender Data Not Available:

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 6,046 (289) 22*
Asian (NH) 339 (25) 2*
White (NH) 3,830 (275) 42*
Hispanic 2,373 (40)
Other (NH) 616 (17)
Data Not Available 3,412 (77) 9*

This entry was posted on April 24, 2020 at 10:23 am and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, Community, County, COVID-19, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.