Maryland Reports 16,616 Confirmed Cases and 723 Deaths, an Increase of 879 Cases and 43 Deaths Overnight

Today, the Maryland Dept of Health reports 16,616 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Maryland. This marks an increase of 879 cases since yesterday. Maryland has 723 deaths, 68,100 negative tests and 1,108 patients have been released from isolation.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases: 16,616
Number of negative test results: 68,100
Number of confirmed deaths: 723
Number of probable deaths: 75
Currently hospitalized: 1425
Acute care: 878
Intensive care: 547
Ever hospitalized: 3,618
Released from isolation: 1,108
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|90
|(3)
|Anne Arundel
|1,373
|(56)
|7*
|Baltimore City
|1,728
|(65)
|6*
|Baltimore County
|2,234
|(65)
|9*
|Calvert
|125
|(6)
|Caroline
|55
|Carroll
|372
|(34)
|Cecil
|144
|(5)
|Charles
|459
|(33)
|1*
|Dorchester
|32
|(2)
|Frederick
|765
|(35)
|6*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|289
|(3)
|6*
|Howard
|642
|(14)
|1*
|Kent
|67
|(2)
|Montgomery
|3,227
|(135)
|19*
|Prince George’s
|4,403
|(147)
|11*
|Queen Anne’s
|43
|(3)
|St. Mary’s
|119
|(6)
|Somerset
|13
|Talbot
|23
|(1)
|Washington
|143
|(3)
|Wicomico
|222
|(3)
|Worcester
|44
|Data Not Available
|(102)
|9*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|164
|10-19
|395
|20-29
|1,833
|(3)
|30-39
|2,757
|(13)
|1*
|40-49
|2,931
|(17)
|2*
|50-59
|3,094
|(46)
|5*
|60-69
|2,383
|(102)
|8*
|70-79
|1,680
|(174)
|11*
|80+
|1,379
|(267)
|39*
|Age Data Not Available
|(101)
|9*
|Female:
|8,874
|(350)
|45*
|Male:
|7,742
|(373)
|30*
|Gender Data Not Available:
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|6,046
|(289)
|22*
|Asian (NH)
|339
|(25)
|2*
|White (NH)
|3,830
|(275)
|42*
|Hispanic
|2,373
|(40)
|Other (NH)
|616
|(17)
|Data Not Available
|3,412
|(77)
|9*