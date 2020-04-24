Maryland Reports 16,616 Confirmed Cases and 723 Deaths, an Increase of 879 Cases and 43 Deaths Overnight

Today, the Maryland Dept of Health reports 16,616 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Maryland. This marks an increase of 879 cases since yesterday. Maryland has 723 deaths, 68,100 negative tests and 1,108 patients have been released from isolation.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases: 16,616

Number of negative test results: 68,100

Number of confirmed deaths: 723

Number of probable deaths: 75

Currently hospitalized: 1425

Acute care: 878

Intensive care: 547

Ever hospitalized: 3,618

Released from isolation: 1,108

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 90 (3) Anne Arundel 1,373 (56) 7* Baltimore City 1,728 (65) 6* Baltimore County 2,234 (65) 9* Calvert 125 (6) Caroline 55 Carroll 372 (34) Cecil 144 (5) Charles 459 (33) 1* Dorchester 32 (2) Frederick 765 (35) 6* Garrett 4 Harford 289 (3) 6* Howard 642 (14) 1* Kent 67 (2) Montgomery 3,227 (135) 19* Prince George’s 4,403 (147) 11* Queen Anne’s 43 (3) St. Mary’s 119 (6) Somerset 13 Talbot 23 (1) Washington 143 (3) Wicomico 222 (3) Worcester 44 Data Not Available (102) 9*

By Age Range and Gender



Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 164 10-19 395 20-29 1,833 (3) 30-39 2,757 (13) 1* 40-49 2,931 (17) 2* 50-59 3,094 (46) 5* 60-69 2,383 (102) 8* 70-79 1,680 (174) 11* 80+ 1,379 (267) 39* Age Data Not Available (101) 9* Female: 8,874 (350) 45* Male: 7,742 (373) 30* Gender Data Not Available:

By Race and Ethnicity



Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 6,046 (289) 22* Asian (NH) 339 (25) 2* White (NH) 3,830 (275) 42* Hispanic 2,373 (40) Other (NH) 616 (17) Data Not Available 3,412 (77) 9*