Maryland Sees Largest Overnight Increase of COVID-19 Cases. 17,766 Cases and 797 Deaths, an Increase of 1,150 Cases and 74 Deaths

As of Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., Maryland reports 17,766 confirmed cases and 797 deaths, an increase of 1,150 cases and 74 deaths overnight.
An additional 3,257 negative cases, 57 patients released from isolation, and 142 patients were hospitalized overnight, with a total of 1,408 total patients hospitalized.
Number of confirmed cases: 17,766
Number of negative test results: 71,357
Number of confirmed deaths: 797
Number of probable deaths: 78
Currently hospitalized: 1408
Acute care: 870
Intensive care: 538
Ever hospitalized: 3,760
Released from isolation: 1,165
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|105
|(3)
|Anne Arundel
|1,430
|(62)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|1,791
|(72)
|6*
|Baltimore County
|2,387
|(69)
|10*
|Calvert
|130
|(7)
|Caroline
|61
|Carroll
|384
|(36)
|Cecil
|146
|(5)
|Charles
|483
|(34)
|1*
|Dorchester
|38
|(2)
|Frederick
|814
|(39)
|6*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|302
|(4)
|7*
|Howard
|686
|(15)
|1*
|Kent
|67
|(3)
|Montgomery
|3,483
|(152)
|19*
|Prince George’s
|4,795
|(162)
|11*
|Queen Anne’s
|52
|(3)
|St. Mary’s
|124
|(6)
|Somerset
|14
|Talbot
|28
|(1)
|Washington
|154
|(3)
|Wicomico
|242
|(4)
|Worcester
|46
|Data Not Available
|(115)
|9*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|189
|10-19
|441
|20-29
|1,982
|(4)
|30-39
|2,963
|(12)
|1*
|40-49
|3,155
|(18)
|2*
|50-59
|3,288
|(54)
|5*
|60-69
|2,548
|(113)
|9*
|70-79
|1,766
|(183)
|12*
|80+
|1,434
|(298)
|40*
|Age Data Not Available
|(115)
|9*
|Female:
|9,498
|(385)
|45*
|Male:
|8,268
|(412)
|33*
|Gender Data Not Available:
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|6,314
|(301)
|23*
|Asian (NH)
|344
|(29)
|2*
|White (NH)
|4020
|(296)
|44*
|Hispanic
|2,574
|(44)
|Other (NH)
|657
|(10)
|Data Not Available
|3,857
|(117)
|9*