Maryland Sees Largest Overnight Increase of COVID-19 Cases. 17,766 Cases and 797 Deaths, an Increase of 1,150 Cases and 74 Deaths

April 25, 2020

As of Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., Maryland reports 17,766 confirmed cases and 797 deaths, an increase of 1,150 cases and 74 deaths overnight.

An additional 3,257 negative cases, 57 patients released from isolation, and 142 patients were hospitalized overnight, with a total of 1,408 total patients hospitalized.

Number of confirmed cases: 17,766
Number of negative test results: 71,357
Number of confirmed deaths: 797
Number of probable deaths: 78
Currently hospitalized: 1408
Acute care: 870
Intensive care: 538
Ever hospitalized: 3,760
Released from isolation: 1,165

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 105 (3)
Anne Arundel 1,430 (62) 8*
Baltimore City 1,791 (72) 6*
Baltimore County 2,387 (69) 10*
Calvert 130 (7)
Caroline 61
Carroll 384 (36)
Cecil 146 (5)
Charles 483 (34) 1*
Dorchester 38 (2)
Frederick 814 (39) 6*
Garrett 4
Harford 302 (4) 7*
Howard 686 (15) 1*
Kent 67 (3)
Montgomery 3,483 (152) 19*
Prince George’s 4,795 (162) 11*
Queen Anne’s 52 (3)
St. Mary’s 124 (6)
Somerset 14
Talbot 28 (1)
Washington 154 (3)
Wicomico 242 (4)
Worcester 46
Data Not Available (115) 9*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 189
10-19 441
20-29 1,982 (4)
30-39 2,963 (12) 1*
40-49 3,155 (18) 2*
50-59 3,288 (54) 5*
60-69 2,548 (113) 9*
70-79 1,766 (183) 12*
80+ 1,434 (298) 40*
Age Data Not Available (115) 9*
Female: 9,498 (385) 45*
Male: 8,268 (412) 33*
Gender Data Not Available:

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 6,314 (301) 23*
Asian (NH) 344 (29) 2*
White (NH) 4020 (296) 44*
Hispanic 2,574 (44)
Other (NH) 657 (10)
Data Not Available 3,857 (117) 9*


