Maryland Sees Largest Overnight Increase of COVID-19 Cases. 17,766 Cases and 797 Deaths, an Increase of 1,150 Cases and 74 Deaths

As of Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., Maryland reports 17,766 confirmed cases and 797 deaths, an increase of 1,150 cases and 74 deaths overnight.

An additional 3,257 negative cases, 57 patients released from isolation, and 142 patients were hospitalized overnight, with a total of 1,408 total patients hospitalized.

Number of confirmed cases: 17,766

Number of negative test results: 71,357

Number of confirmed deaths: 797

Number of probable deaths: 78

Currently hospitalized: 1408

Acute care: 870

Intensive care: 538

Ever hospitalized: 3,760

Released from isolation: 1,165

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 105 (3) Anne Arundel 1,430 (62) 8* Baltimore City 1,791 (72) 6* Baltimore County 2,387 (69) 10* Calvert 130 (7) Caroline 61 Carroll 384 (36) Cecil 146 (5) Charles 483 (34) 1* Dorchester 38 (2) Frederick 814 (39) 6* Garrett 4 Harford 302 (4) 7* Howard 686 (15) 1* Kent 67 (3) Montgomery 3,483 (152) 19* Prince George’s 4,795 (162) 11* Queen Anne’s 52 (3) St. Mary’s 124 (6) Somerset 14 Talbot 28 (1) Washington 154 (3) Wicomico 242 (4) Worcester 46 Data Not Available (115) 9*

By Age Range and Gender



Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 189 10-19 441 20-29 1,982 (4) 30-39 2,963 (12) 1* 40-49 3,155 (18) 2* 50-59 3,288 (54) 5* 60-69 2,548 (113) 9* 70-79 1,766 (183) 12* 80+ 1,434 (298) 40* Age Data Not Available (115) 9* Female: 9,498 (385) 45* Male: 8,268 (412) 33* Gender Data Not Available:

By Race and Ethnicity



Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 6,314 (301) 23* Asian (NH) 344 (29) 2* White (NH) 4020 (296) 44* Hispanic 2,574 (44) Other (NH) 657 (10) Data Not Available 3,857 (117) 9*