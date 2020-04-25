Owner of Sparkle Car Wash in Waldorf Criminally Charged with Violating Governor’s Executive Order Violation

On April 24, 2020, at approximately 7:0 p.m., the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack received a citizen complaint by phone stating that the Sparkle Car Wash located at 3380 Leonardtown Road, in Waldorf, was still open for business contrary to Governor Hogan’s Executive Order.

Troopers have responded to the same business days prior for the same complaint and notified the business owner, Muhammad Usman Arsad of Alexandria VA, in person; that operating the car wash was a direct violation of Governor Hogan’s Executive Order and that he needed to close the car wash immediately.

Shortly after receiving the citizen complaint, troopers responded to the Sparkle Car Wash again and observed the car wash open for business and being patronized by citizens. Contact was made with Arsad by the responding troopers who again; told Arsad that he must close the car wash portion of his business.

Subsequently, Arsad was charged criminally for willfully violating the Governor’s Executive Order; a misdemeanor offense that carries a maximum fine of $5,000.00 and up to 1 year in jail.

Under Governor Hogan’s Executive Order, all car washes are considered non-essential businesses and must remain closed until the order to remain closed is rescinded. This Executive Order to close car washes includes automatic drive through, touchless, and manual self-service car washes. Anyone violating this Executive Order is subject to criminal prosecution

