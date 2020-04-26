Maryland Reports 18,581 COVID-19 Cases and 827 Deaths, an Increase of 815 Cases and 30 Deaths

April 26, 2020

As of Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., Maryland reports 18,581 confirmed CODID-19 cases and 827 deaths, an increase of 815 cases and 30 deaths overnight.

An additional 6,727 negative cases, 12 patients released from isolation, and 202 patients were hospitalized overnight, with a total of 1,463 total patients hospitalized.

Number of confirmed cases: 18,581
Number of negative test results: 78,084
Number of confirmed deaths: 827
Number of probable deaths: 83
Currently hospitalized: 1463
Acute care: 933
Intensive care: 530
Ever hospitalized: 3,962
Released from isolation: 1,177

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 113 (3)
Anne Arundel 1,510 (63) 8*
Baltimore City 1,866 (73) 6*
Baltimore County 2,509 (71) 10*
Calvert 134 (7)
Caroline 63
Carroll 391 (36)
Cecil 154 (5)
Charles 504 (34) 1*
Dorchester 46 (2)
Frederick 834 (39) 6*
Garrett 4
Harford 319 (4) 7*
Howard 707 (15) 1*
Kent 68 (3)
Montgomery 3,645 (160) 20*
Prince George’s 4,987 (163) 11*
Queen Anne’s 53 (3)
St. Mary’s 133 (6)
Somerset 16
Talbot 34 (1)
Washington 173 (3)
Wicomico 270 (4)
Worcester 48
Data Not Available (132) 13*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 212
10-19 463
20-29 2,097 (4)
30-39 3,109 (12) 1*
40-49 3,270 (18) 2*
50-59 3,414 (54) 5*
60-69 2,651 (117) 9*
70-79 1,837 (185) 12*
80+ 1,528 (305) 41*
Age Data Not Available (132) 13*
Female: 9,963 (400) 48*
Male: 8,618 (427) 35*
Gender Data Not Available:

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 6,742 (305) 24*
Asian (NH) 363 (30) 2*
White (NH) 4276 (301) 44*
Hispanic 2,841 (46)
Other (NH) 707 (11)
Data Not Available 3,652 (134) 13*

 

