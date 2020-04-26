Maryland Reports 18,581 COVID-19 Cases and 827 Deaths, an Increase of 815 Cases and 30 Deaths

As of Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., Maryland reports 18,581 confirmed CODID-19 cases and 827 deaths, an increase of 815 cases and 30 deaths overnight.

An additional 6,727 negative cases, 12 patients released from isolation, and 202 patients were hospitalized overnight, with a total of 1,463 total patients hospitalized.

Number of confirmed cases: 18,581

Number of negative test results: 78,084

Number of confirmed deaths: 827

Number of probable deaths: 83

Currently hospitalized: 1463

Acute care: 933

Intensive care: 530

Ever hospitalized: 3,962

Released from isolation: 1,177

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 113 (3) Anne Arundel 1,510 (63) 8* Baltimore City 1,866 (73) 6* Baltimore County 2,509 (71) 10* Calvert 134 (7) Caroline 63 Carroll 391 (36) Cecil 154 (5) Charles 504 (34) 1* Dorchester 46 (2) Frederick 834 (39) 6* Garrett 4 Harford 319 (4) 7* Howard 707 (15) 1* Kent 68 (3) Montgomery 3,645 (160) 20* Prince George’s 4,987 (163) 11* Queen Anne’s 53 (3) St. Mary’s 133 (6) Somerset 16 Talbot 34 (1) Washington 173 (3) Wicomico 270 (4) Worcester 48 Data Not Available (132) 13*

By Age Range and Gender



Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 212 10-19 463 20-29 2,097 (4) 30-39 3,109 (12) 1* 40-49 3,270 (18) 2* 50-59 3,414 (54) 5* 60-69 2,651 (117) 9* 70-79 1,837 (185) 12* 80+ 1,528 (305) 41* Age Data Not Available (132) 13* Female: 9,963 (400) 48* Male: 8,618 (427) 35* Gender Data Not Available:

By Race and Ethnicity



Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 6,742 (305) 24* Asian (NH) 363 (30) 2* White (NH) 4276 (301) 44* Hispanic 2,841 (46) Other (NH) 707 (11) Data Not Available 3,652 (134) 13*