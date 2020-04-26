Maryland Reports 18,581 COVID-19 Cases and 827 Deaths, an Increase of 815 Cases and 30 Deaths

As of Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., Maryland reports 18,581 confirmed CODID-19 cases and 827 deaths, an increase of 815 cases and 30 deaths overnight.
An additional 6,727 negative cases, 12 patients released from isolation, and 202 patients were hospitalized overnight, with a total of 1,463 total patients hospitalized.
Number of confirmed cases: 18,581
Number of negative test results: 78,084
Number of confirmed deaths: 827
Number of probable deaths: 83
Currently hospitalized: 1463
Acute care: 933
Intensive care: 530
Ever hospitalized: 3,962
Released from isolation: 1,177
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|113
|(3)
|Anne Arundel
|1,510
|(63)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|1,866
|(73)
|6*
|Baltimore County
|2,509
|(71)
|10*
|Calvert
|134
|(7)
|Caroline
|63
|Carroll
|391
|(36)
|Cecil
|154
|(5)
|Charles
|504
|(34)
|1*
|Dorchester
|46
|(2)
|Frederick
|834
|(39)
|6*
|Garrett
|4
|Harford
|319
|(4)
|7*
|Howard
|707
|(15)
|1*
|Kent
|68
|(3)
|Montgomery
|3,645
|(160)
|20*
|Prince George’s
|4,987
|(163)
|11*
|Queen Anne’s
|53
|(3)
|St. Mary’s
|133
|(6)
|Somerset
|16
|Talbot
|34
|(1)
|Washington
|173
|(3)
|Wicomico
|270
|(4)
|Worcester
|48
|Data Not Available
|(132)
|13*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|212
|10-19
|463
|20-29
|2,097
|(4)
|30-39
|3,109
|(12)
|1*
|40-49
|3,270
|(18)
|2*
|50-59
|3,414
|(54)
|5*
|60-69
|2,651
|(117)
|9*
|70-79
|1,837
|(185)
|12*
|80+
|1,528
|(305)
|41*
|Age Data Not Available
|(132)
|13*
|Female:
|9,963
|(400)
|48*
|Male:
|8,618
|(427)
|35*
|Gender Data Not Available:
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|6,742
|(305)
|24*
|Asian (NH)
|363
|(30)
|2*
|White (NH)
|4276
|(301)
|44*
|Hispanic
|2,841
|(46)
|Other (NH)
|707
|(11)
|Data Not Available
|3,652
|(134)
|13*