UPDATE: Police in Charles County Respond to Home Invasion in Progress, Shoot and Kill Armed Suspect

UPDATE: On April 26, 2020 at approximately 10:20 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10000 block of Spring Oak Court in La Plata for the report of a home invasion in progress.

As officers were responding, 911 received additional calls advising the suspect – armed with a military-style long gun – had approached several homes in the neighborhood. He broke out a window to one house and then walked to the front yard of another home where he fired multiple rounds at the residence. When officers arrived, they heard numerous gunshots and observed the man firing at the house, which they learned was occupied by several people including children. One of the officers discharged his firearm, which struck and disabled the gunman. The officers approached the man, secured the weapon and initiated CPR until paramedics arrived. The man was transported to Charles Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives are working to establish a motive and his name will be released once his next of kin has been identified. The officer, a five-year veteran, will be placed on administrative leave in accordance with agency policy.

Detectives are working to establish a motive and his name will be released once his next of kin has been identified. The officer, a five-year veteran, will be placed on administrative leave in accordance with agency policy.

4/26/2020 @ 10:45 a.m.: On Sunday, April 26, 2020, at approximately 10:33 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Spring Oak Drive in La Plata, for the reported shooting.

Dispatchers told fire and rescue personnel the Charles County Sheriff’s Office advised they had one gunshot victim, and to stay well away from the scene until deemed safe.

Police reported the first victim as a 39-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The second victim was described as the suspect, with police performing life-saving measures. All rescue personnel responded into the scene approximately 15 minutes after dispatch.

The 39-year-old male was transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The second victim was transported to an area hospital with a reported gunshot to the head.

Police are currently on the scene, the incident is currently ongoing and under investigation. Updates and details will be provided when they become available.

